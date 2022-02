Businesses are satisfied with the announcement made today by the Federal Council to lift the telework and quarantine requirements as of tomorrow. However, it is a matter of some regret that the COVID certificate will remain in place for at least two more weeks.

The requirement to present a health pass is «detrimental» to many industries, write the Swiss Union of Crafts and Professions (Usam), GastroSuisse, the Swiss Federation of Health and Fitness Centers (FSCFS), EXPO EVENT and SwissDrink in a joint statement. The government’s «hesitant» approach represents a large and unnecessary loss of revenue and prevents any planning for the affected sectors, they write.

In short, what is being called for is a return to normalcy. «Switzerland must learn to live with the virus, without the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution being disproportionately restricted,« they add, again proposing a Freedom Day on which all measures are lifted.

On the other hand, the extension of aid for hardship cases is appreciated. Many companies are struggling to survive and financial support is essential, they underline.

On Twitter, economiesuisse says it is relieved by today’s announcement and welcomes the prospect of a lifting of the certificate requirement. The organization expects extended relaxations as much as possible on February 17.

