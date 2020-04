Plenary meetings at the Municipal council hall to comply with the rules on social distancing, bilateral meetings, or video conferences via Skype. The Municipality of Bellinzona continues its activity even during the Covid-19 emergency. “There is no shortage of work: in addition to focusing on the measures to be taken during this emergency period, we are also addressing issues related to everything that will have to be put in place once this acute phase of the crisis has been overcome, which has led to the suspension of the majority of activities,“ the mayor, Mario Branda, whom we contacted by phone in one of his rare moments of respite during the day. The post-pandemic period will be an extremely difficult economic period despite the measures taken by the Confederation and the canton to support the economy, which had to stop to stem the healthcare emergency. A support that the Municipality has also decided to grant by creating an emergency aid fund for the local economy. With a capital of CHF 1 million, it is intended to grant loans of up to CHF 10,000 per applicant, with a maximum term of 36 months at zero interest. The Fund acts to subsidise in accordance with the measures taken by both the Confederation and the canton.

Impact on finances

“In the message with which we ask the Municipality to give the go-ahead to this form of aid as soon as possible, in addition to explaining how the work of the administration has been reorganised with the involvement of the Unified Workers Front (Fronte unico dei dipendenti), we announce that the City’s 2020 Final Report will only partially correspond to what was approved in the Budget precisely because of the emergency situation we are experiencing.” In other words, the Covid-19 pandemic will also affect municipal finances. As soon as there is more clarity, the Municipality will be informed and involved in the relevant decisions. “It will be necessary to have a thorough political discussion,“ the mayor of the cantonal capital says, “to understand which direction the public body wishes to take once the health emergency has been overcome. In other words, it will have to be decided whether to focus on investment in order to get the economy going again or whether to implement a policy geared towards caution. Personally, I already have a very clear idea, but it is a matter of discussing it with my Municipal colleagues.” However, from the first exchanges of opinion it seems quite clear that the City Executive does not intend to give up the planned investments.

Rent amnesty

The million franc fund is not the only measure in favor of the local economy adopted by the city municipality: not to mention that the main ones, we would like to remind you that a portion of the public land use tax for trade in 2020 will be forfeited for the months (maximum three) of no forced use. The Municipality invites private owners to do the same. In addition to the economic activities established in the municipal areas and by the Carenini Foundation, the months during the forced closure of the activity, for a maximum of three months, are forfeited and also in this case the invitation to private owners is to do the same. Last but not least, in addition to the extensions and instalments granted for the payment of taxes and invoices, the Department of Finance and Economic Development is responsible for providing advice to entrepreneurs who need it, directing them to the most appropriate measures and contacts. The Department of Finance is also in charge of managing the access procedures relating to the Municipal Fund.

Further needs

The Covid-19 epidemic is also likely to have a painful aftermath socially, with a foreseeable increase in unemployment and all related problems. “It’s not easy knowing exactly what will happen. Certainly, the public sector body will be very much in demand with further needs that will add to those already present. The first step to take, immediately, will be to restart the economy and then to understand if there will be an increase in unemployment and if so how much,“ concludes Mario Branda.

