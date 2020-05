They’ve been waiting for this moment for almost two months and preparing it for weeks. Today the shops will reopen and it will be a crucial day for everyone. Crucial to the economy - because we will begin to understand how consumers will respond to the relaxing of the lockdown - and crucial to analyse the pandemic’s evolution. In other words, to know if the infections can be contained despite less rigid measures than those implemented in March and April. Traders have been preparing for this moment for weeks, we said, but the unknowns remain just that.

Ability to adapt.

“We are all happy to be able to start again”, says Paolo Poretti, president of the Lugano Merchants’ Society, “but the big question is how will customers respond. Reopening is relatively easy. Sell a little less. We will work day by day trying to understand how the situation develops”. These two months have brought the sector to its knees and access to federal guaranteed loans has been more of a sticking plaster than a cure for many businesses.

“Every penny counts”

“Every penny counts” In fact, in my case, even every sock.” Claudia Pagliari, president of the Bellinzona Merchants’ Society, hasn’t lost the will to smile. Like Poretti, she owns a clothing store and today she is finally ready to restart. With great enthusiasm but also with equal fear. “We need to reopen. I don’t deny; however, that there are many unknowns. In the first few days we’ll have to almost improvise, and then plan our route and making corrections if necessary. It’ll be a surprise, so let’s be surprised.” According to Pagliari the paradox is that - despite the two months of forced closure following the healthcare emergency - there was no time to prepare the restart. “I have read and reread the guidelines several times. They’re not clear at all. They speak in general and non-specific terms. So much so that I had to ask advice from friends in Italy, where especially in my sector the provisions are more evident and moreover easy to understand”.

“Gloves and masks”

Despite some understandable doubts, Claudia Pagliari finally has her plan of action ready. “We will provide customers who wish to enter with a mask and gloves so they can safely touch the items on display. And if something is tried on, it has to be disinfected once taken off. The extra problem, in this regard, naturally arises with the costumes”.

“Colleagues, watch out for reductions”

The sector is on its knees and many shops clearly have liquidity problems. The reopening - hopefully - might bring them back to life. Someone might be tempted to liquidate stock and raise cash as quickly as possible. For Paolo Poretti, however, it’s risky. “I hope no one goes overboard. My fear is that, to grab a customer, prices are reduced too much, creating confusion and further lowering profit margins. In the medium and long term this strategy is very risky, especially for those who didn’t prepare in time. Otherwise it will be the sales that kill us, not the virus.” The clothing sector was among the most affected and even online sales fell. “We lost the mid-season”, says Poretti, “and in stock we have the goods (I still had the coats in the window) that we won’t sell, but that we have to pay for”.

“Standardised hours”

According to Pagliari there are two other aspects that are far from secondary. The first concerns the presence of staff numbers: “I honestly don’t know what to do yet. Is one employee enough? Will two be better?” An answer to these questions will come on the basis of how customers will respond. And now we come to the second point: “This is perhaps the biggest unknown. Will people be afraid to go back to the shops? How will they welcome the increased hygiene rules, in particular the wearing of a mask and gloves? In order not to confuse them further, I decided not to change the opening hours, and so should the other businesses in Bellinzona”. Poretti will do the same in Lugano. In fact, the possibility of reducing shop opening hours has been discussed at several levels. Poretti, and he’d just mentioned it in Corriere del Ticino, seemed to agree. But the sector has not responded unanimously. “There’s been little response to this proposal and perhaps it’s too complicated to understand what the best times are for everyone. Hours may vary depending on the type of clientele and the goods on sale”. In addition to the location of a store. “There are colleagues who have decided to open a little later than usual anyway. In a few days, it will also be possible to make assessments on how staff can be organised”, knowing that it will almost certainly be necessary to continue to make use of short-working.

“Some people wanted to give up everything”.

But what’s the climate among colleagues. “Some”, underlines Pagliari, “can’t wait to reopen, others instead even feared to close forever. I have encouraged them, even though I understand that in this difficult moment discouragement may lead them to think about giving up everything. But if we then reflect on the sacrifices made and the passion we put into our work every day, then we come to the easy conclusion that we must continue”. Help, in this sense, must come from the public. The appeal is heart-rendering: “They must understand that, now more than ever, they are the ones who will make a difference. The hand they will give to local businesses will be fundamental for their survival and for the Ticino economy in general. I repeat: every penny will make a difference”.

Respect for the rules

The appeal is for everyone to respect the rules. Traders will have to respect them and make their customers respect them, for the good of everyone. This is to prevent a resumption of the spread of the virus. “Those who managed to survive the first lockdown”, several traders contacted in recent days have explained, “will not have the strength to face a second one. It’s essential that everything runs smoothly”.

