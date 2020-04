“ There are dozens, if not hundreds, of people sunbathing along the Limmat (surely many more will come once the weather gets warmer) not taking into consideration the terrible crisis being presented to the whole world. As you can see, we are sent clear instructions inviting us to stay at home (unless it’s for essential reasons such as to shop or go to the doctor or pharmacy) and nobody seems to notice ”.

The frustration was shared by one of our readers, an Italian engineer who has lived in Zurich for 12 years. The photos sent were taken this past Saturday 18th of April, around 1 pm. “Almost no one respects the distance of 2 meters required by the authorities. It’s clear from a couple of the photos sent that there are also people of a mature age and therefore probably more at risk, among this crowd relaxing as normal” he shares, adding “The frustration and anger it causes my wife and I who abide by the rules and stay at home, (the fury and frustration come from the fact that for us this behaviour will only increase our confinement at home or the risk of contagion when we are ordered to return to work in the office) I would like to know, with keen interest what the WHO thinks, which has recently pontificated about which country does or does not do enough about this ludicrous behaviour that takes place in the country where it is based (WHO HQ is in Geneva)”. Our reader concludes: “Maybe we are wrong to stay put at home maybe it’s better to go out and go sunbathe on the river together!!”