All the updates on the coronavirus emergency in Switzerland (here the map and the graphs from the first case in Ticino to today).

1253 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours, according to figures published by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). 22 new deaths were reported, while 66 people were hospitalized.

The results of 33,449 tests have been transmitted over the last 24 hours. Over a two-week period, the total number of infections is 16,205. The cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days are 187.45. The reproduction rate, which has a delay of about ten days on the other data, stands at 0.88.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 545’535 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed from a total of 4’797’666 tests carried out in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. In total there are 9128 deaths and the number of hospitalized people stands at 22,921.

Currently there are 11,317 people in isolation, while 20,168 who have come into contact with them are in quarantine. To these are added 3,537 returning from a country at risk and in turn placed in quarantine.

In Ticino there were 45 new cases for a total of 27’494, the authorities indicate, updating the situation. The death toll is unchanged at 952.

In the Grisons, the web page dedicated to the evolution of the coronavirus talks about 27 infections in 24 hours (10’447 total). There is a further death: the deaths since February therefore rise to 172.

