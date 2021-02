The World Economic Forum (WEF) has once again postponed its annual meeting due to the pandemic. The meeting will take place from the 17 - 20 August in Singapore, the organization indicated today. Previously, a date was scheduled for the end of May.

«The current global travel restrictions have made it difficult to plan a physical meeting in the first half of the year» emphasized the leaders of the WEF. In addition, the various regulations relating to quarantines and air travel have lengthened planning times.

The postponement is not dictated by the situation in Singapore, because currently there are practically no Covid-19 infections in the city-state, but by the general international conditions. «A global summit requires the participation of all global players,« said WEF founder Klaus Schwab. The meeting will serve business leaders, politicians and civil society leaders to discuss the necessary steps for global recovery.

Normally around 3000 participants meet in Davos (GR) at the end of January. Due to the epidemic in those days, however, there were only online events. The choice of a location outside Switzerland for the annual meeting was made because the Confederation was too affected by the pandemic.

