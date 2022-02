(Updated 12:16p.m.) Less people relied on social assistance in Switzerland in 2021 than in 2019. Reasons for the slight decline - by 1.4 percentage points - lie in the recovery of the employment market and workforce shortages in many sectors. However, it is too early to sound the alarm, according to the Swiss Conference of Social Action Institutions (COSAS).

«The health crisis has provided opportunities, but has also made poverty and certain shortages visible,« said Councillor for States Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (PS/JU), vice-president of COSAS, at a press conference in Bern.

A study published today by the social assistance agency indicates that the feared increase in cases as a result of the pandemic did not occur, particularly due to the economic aid provided by the authorities, such as daily allowances, benefits for reduced work and loss of earnings.

In addition to this, labor shortages in many sectors have created job opportunities for low-skilled people, who are overrepresented among welfare recipients. Encouraging the re-employment of the former was agreed upon in December by COSAS itself, together with the Swiss Employers’ Union and the Swiss Union of Arts and Crafts (USAM).

«The figures for 2020 are approximately,« pointed out COSAS Secretary General Markus Kaufmann, by estimating 271,000 beneficiaries for that year. With regard to 2021, it was noted that there are some regional differences, so much so that in the canton of Geneva there was an increase of 7 percentage points in the number of assisted persons, while in the city of Lucerne, 5.

«These two regions have economies linked to tourism and international trade,« sectors affected by the pandemic, Kaufmann explained. «Compared to its socio-economic fabric, French-speaking Switzerland already had higher figures before the crisis,« Baume-Schneider added.

In terms of the number of B and C permit recipients who have applied for social assistance, there are also many fewer, but according to COSAS many of them refrain from doing so for the fear of deportation and slipping into uncertainty. This reduction is also offset by the increase in the number of refugees and persons provisionally admitted to social assistance. The increase was expected after the arrival of a large number of asylum seekers between 2014 and 2016.

Despite this slight overall decrease, challenges remain, warned COSAS, which is expecting a sharp increase in the number of medium-term files, which could reach 13.8% by 2023, compared to 2019.

At the end of 2021, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) counted about 29,000 long-term unemployed, more than twice as many as at the end of 2019. It is difficult to determine how many of them will benefit from social assistance in the coming years, it was pointed out.

In addition, between 2019 and 2023, the responsibility for asylum seekers financially will be transferred gradually from the federal government to the cantons. In this context, COSAS predicts that by 2023, an additional 12,000 people with a migration background will be dependent on social welfare paid by the cantons and municipalities, and this despite integration measures.

Lastly, despite the economic aid linked to the coronavirus, COSAS warned of the still uncertain impact of the epidemic on the population’s health. People suffering from physical and psychological after-effects could face obstacles to their return to the labor market. These could be joined by many independents forced to close, despite loss-of-earnings benefits and other supports.

