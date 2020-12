(Updated 12.25) The deal between Britain and the post-Brexit EU is sparking reactions among Swiss politicians, particularly as the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) will have no role in the resolution of disputes, reports NZZ am Sonntag. Some are asking the Federal Council to renegotiate the framework agreement on this point.

The UK will also not be obliged to take back EU law. The British therefore avoided precisely what is criticized about the draft institutional framework agreement between Switzerland and the EU, notes Sunday.

For the president of the UDC parliamentary group, Thomas Aeschi, «the Brexit treaty is the confirmation that an agreement with the EU is possible even without the ECJ and without a dynamic adoption of the law». Taking this into consideration, it could therefore also serve as a model for Switzerland.

However, there are not only «Eurosceptics» to underline this point. According to the president of the FDP, Petra Gössi, «the Federal Council should at least try to negotiate a solution without the Court of Justice». This would increase the chances of the agreement being voted on. The national councilor (PS / VD) and president of the Swiss trade union Pierre-Yves Maillard also sees new opportunities for the Confederation on this issue after the EU-UK agreement.

However, it is stressed by many that the starting position between the United Kingdom and Switzerland is fundamentally different: Great Britain is moving away from the EU, while Switzerland has better access to the EU internal market thanks to the bilateral path.

In the future, relations between London and Brussels will be much less close than those between Switzerland and the EU. The Confederation has adopted the free movement of persons. Moreover, thanks to the Treaty on Technical Barriers to Trade, Swiss companies have easier access to the market, which is no longer granted to the British. This implies that Bern takes over Community law in these areas. It is therefore clear to experts that the ECJ must be consulted in case of disputes. On this point, Brussels is unlikely to give in to Bern.

Critics, however, point out that the EU initially called for a solution with the ECJ from Britain, but then abandoned it. «Now that the EU has moved towards London on this issue, Switzerland can ask for the same», said a source familiar with the dossier on Sonntag.

In an interview with SonntagsZeitung, Economy Minister Guy Parmelin was cautious and limited himself to saying that the agreement must be analyzed to understand what consequences it could have for the negotiations between Switzerland and the EU. The experts interviewed by the SonntagsZeitung also underline the differences between the agreements between Switzerland and Great Britain. Within the federal administration, some experts believe that, if from a legal point of view there are no openings, there would at least be the possibility of renegotiating the controversial provision at the political level, under which the Court of Justice of the EU would the final legal authority in the event of disputes.

The Federal Council has so far not dared to do so and has limited itself to asking for autonomous wage protection and that Switzerland should not adopt the directive on EU citizenship, says Sunday. The government is expected to discuss the issue on Wednesday and observers assume it will include the ECJ issue in the negotiating mandate.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata