We still do not know for sure, but from several sides people are starting to talk about 2020 as a sort of new year zero. A year that will be a watershed between before and after. The pre-coronavirus and the post-coronavirus, with no nuances whatsoever. So in reality, what world will we have to face and cultivate, once all this is over or at least diminished? We talked about it with Spartaco Greppi, professor and head of the Competence Centre for Labour, Welfare and Social Research at SUPSI.

Professor Greppi, we’re still in the middle of an emergency, but there’s already talk of “afterwards”. From your socio-economic observatory, are we living in a watershed moment?

“As after every great event there is in fact a before and an after. If the former is characterised by a development model which is proving to be fragile and threatening for our well-being, we do not yet know how the aftermath will be characterised. Fear and the need for security have now become central and the way they will be dealt with on a global, national and regional scale will determine the characteristics of the post-coronavirus world. Will there be a rethinking of our development model, or not? How will production be restructured? Will international cooperation increase, or will individual countries tend to turn towards themselves? Will there be a consolidation of trust in the institutions, or will trust have to be restored somehow from the top?.”

If this phase were to continue for a few more months, which aspects in particular would need to be rectified?

“The ongoing emergency has shown that it is no longer possible to delay a solid and substantial reform of the instruments of the welfare state which is still based on partly outdated social and economic conditions. Think of the necessity to respond effectively to the needs of the self-employed, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs active in industry and services, craftsmen and freelancers, who todayare insufficiently protected by the current system. Consider then that the welfare state and the community in general will be increasingly called upon to face a systemic insecurity generated by hypermodernity and growing interdependence between countries and nations. This refers to pollution and environmental catastrophes, either substantiated or imminent, to the food and health risks that we are dramatically experiencing today, moreover in a climate of uncertainty because we still know little about the virus that has spread on a worldwide scale.”

There is talk (source: ILO) of 25 million more unemployed people in the world because of the coronavirus: what will this mean and how will it affect our very own micro-world?

“It’s true, the International Labour Organization has already estimated the increase in the number of unemployed caused by the pandemic. Apart from the uncertainty that characterises this type of exercise, I do not believe that we can ignore a significant increase in unemployment and, in general, serious consequences in terms of employment, healthcare and economic consequences. However, the ILO stresses that the number of new unemployed could be contained by effective internationally coordinated actions. An economy that is heavily dependent on what is happening like ours must be affected by the trend in employment and manufacturing. But it’s too early to make accurate predictions. Much will depend on the duration of the emergency phase in different countries, on how it will be decided to deal with the diminished capacity of spending and production and on what instruments will be put in place to deal with the social and economic consequences of the pandemic. There is talk of “heavy artillery” that Switzerland and the Canton Ticino are also activating. On the contrary, it cannot be excluded that this crisis can also be overcome with basic forms of income, only a short time ago reviled by the majority.”

How will society have to adapt?

“Poverty and inequality had to be tackled with new means even before the outbreak of the pandemic, which led to a number of other problems and threats to our social, economic and political system. In general, I think it is important to take the opportunity given by this tragic event to try to refocus the development model, as happened in Switzerland in the 1940s, immediately after the Second World War with the launch of the welfare state (think of the OASI, which came into force in 1948). Today, we should be able to emerge from this crisis with a model that is more adapted to so-called anthropogenic activities, that is, those activities carried out by man for fellow man in the health, social, cultural, educational and scientific fields that create employment and well-being. In our micro-world much has already been done in this regard, but it is necessary to give a further boost to the implementation of this model, starting from the climate of consensus and solidarity that has been created, giving greater value to those who work there and whose importance is now unanimously recognised.”

Will a global problem like this have global solutions? Or is this an illusion?

“Of course, also because we have to decide in which world we want to continue living once this pandemic is over. And we can’t determine that for ourselves. It takes a common effort, on a global scale. In the words of the historian and philosopher Yuval Noah Harari, we need a spirit of global cooperation and trust.”

Some people currently see democracy, as well as privacy, in danger. How many risks are there in that regard?

“The risks exist, of course. Thinking about all the countries that are facing the pandemic, a serious risk is that the temporary measures to control and monitor the spread of the pandemic, i.e. implemented in a condition of a healthcare emergency, will become permanent, moving away from their initial purpose to focus on monitoring the behaviour of citizens. The risk, in short, is that of giving a further acceleration to that ‘surveillance capitalism’, the result of complete digitisation, so effectively studied by Shoshana Zuboff. Today, digital tools, even sophisticated ones, are within everyone’s reach and could allow, if properly used, an active defence of citizenship. The challenge lies in overturning the technologies that isolate into technologies that create communities.”

