Participating in World Cups and European Championships has now become a pleasant habit. Paradoxically (and dangerously), it’ s something taken for granted. Suffice it to say that from 2004 onwards Switzerland has only missed the continental round in 2012. Since then, just being there and even believing in it has been the rule. The difference between the current qualifications, and the unthinkable that Murat Yakin’s selection has turned into possible, has to be done with other routes. Those that permitted the Swiss to enter without play-offs in the 2010 and 2014 editions of the World Cup had, in fact, a different coefficient of difficulty. Because their direct opponents were, quite simply, Greece, Israel, Iceland and Slovenia. No, not Italy, fresh champions of Europe. Therefore, the mind has to dig deeper. To the point of recuperating the path leading up to USA ‘94. Perhaps the most loved national team in history was able to transform it - match after match - into an exciting journey. It was in that context that the latest result for the Azzurri came about before the recent draw at the Olimpico. It is true, at the time the team coached by Roy Hodgson won the world championship pass as the second classified team. But the gates to paradise were only open to 24 teams and in the group along with Switzerland and Italy, Portugal showed great promise ( subsequently fulfilled individually).

We’ re not there yet. With our ticket to Qatar in our hands and our competitors forced into resounding tiebreakers. Quite the contrary. Destiny is still in the hands of Bonucci and his teammates, the favorites for the first place in the final, regardless of Northern Ireland’s edginess, pressure and psychology books. At the last corner of Group C, however, the National team will arrive there with momentum. On a par with the strongest and with a margin, albeit minimal, to make the decisive move. It would be beautiful. Unexpected. Deserved, too. Because the circumstances in which Yakin found himself operating were objectively prohibitive. In terms of timing and human resources available. Ask Markus Poschner to have the OSI perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with just four rehearsals, forgoing the first violin and half the orchestra. There you have it. Without the various Shaqiri, Embolo, Seferovic and Elvedi, and from September captain Xhaka, the new technical commissioner has blocked Italy twice. And, thanks to his skills, he is flirting right up to the doorstep with direct qualification. Such a conductor deserves at least a 5, not a 4.5 as hastily decreed by the writer after the heady 1-1 in Rome.

What we wrote three days ago was a circumstantial race. From this point of view, Switzerland’s performance has provided important answers. The same has been done by those who prepared the delicate match. The keys? Order, physicality, courage and a pinch of madness. But also the lucidity in putting the functionality of the players before the inhibiting concept of hierarchy. Against the Azzurri, Okafor was needed. Okafor was needed. Good. However in order to try and knock Bulgaria down with goals, Gavranovic’s role will be critical. Just as two months ago, the neglected Frei proved to be precious in the control booth. Confidence, personality and transport, for which a solid foundation has been laid with Vladimir Petkovic, are also nurtured in this way. While the serenity outside the locker room - where, it has to be said, many prejudices of the past have disappeared - is helped by a friendly communication, without filters. The message is positive and, it goes without saying, it gets through on both levels. Without being too hasty, the ASF also deserves the right recognition. For a nomination that was not taken for granted, accompanied by a hint of scepticism but today repaid by the right attitude. And, even if partial, also by the results.

