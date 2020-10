The concerns of many are about privacy and the anxiety around confirmation that the message has been recieved. The easiest action to do is to eliminate the infamous blue ticks, the ones that appear when the recipient of the message reads it. To do this, just go to Settings, Account, Privacy and uncheck the item ‘Read confirmations’ should you want to prevent the writer from knowing that your message has been read and despite the active blue ticks, there is also a further method. When a message arrives, just set the phone to air mode and only then open WhatsApp and read the message. After reading it, you have to remember to close the application before removing airplane mode.

Many do not know that on WhatsApp you can also write with different formatting, that is in bold, italics or strikethrough. For bold type you must insert an asterisk before and after the word (* word *), for italics you must use the underscore before and after the term (_word_), to write in strikethrough you need to add the tilde (~ word ~). Although these functions can still be activated through the appropriate pop-up menu, once the part of the text to be formatted is highlighted.

A recent novelty is the ability to make video calls for up to eight people. That is, the previous limit of four people has been raised. For a group call just call one of the participants and, when it is started, add the others with the corresponding symbol in the top right. To save an important message it is not necessary to copy and paste it on the notes or make a screen, but just hold it down and click on the star that appears in the other. The message will end up in the saved messages, which can be accessed from the appropriate item in the menu. On WhatsApp you can set up to three chats at the top, to always have them at hand every time you open the application. To start a conversation, just hold it down and choose the pin icon, the first on the left in the top band.

To increase privacy, you can enable two-step verification, which adds an extra layer of security to your account. This forces anyone who tries to verify a phone number on Whatsapp to enter the six-digit Pin created at the time of activation. To activate the process just go to Settings, Accounts, Two-Step Verification, Enable. Have you ever tried to use Whatsapp directly on your computer?It is a very common habit especially among young people and among people who constantly work with this tool, to have a keyboard at hand and the ability to send any type of document to an open conversation on the messaging program. To do this, simply open the website whatsapp.com and the WhatsApp of your smartphone, open Settings, WhatsApp Web / Desktop, Scan the QR code. With the camera, which will have activated automatically, frame the QR code that appears on the computer web page. At this point, in the window of your navigation program, an «extended» screen will open, completely identical to the one you see on your mobile phone.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata