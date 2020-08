The Department of Education, Culture and Sport (DECS) and the Department of Finance and Economy (DFE) launch the ‘Culture on the move’ campaign.

The project is to launch and run for 11 months starting September until August 2021.. This is a promotional campaign that includes a series of initiatives related to travel and landscape issues promoted by organisations already supported by the Federal Aid for Italian language and culture - by the Division of Culture and University Studies of DECS ( exhibitions, conferences, educational activities, publications, etc.) and a selection of wider events proposed by the cities of Lugano, Bellinzona, Locarno and Mendrisio. The events participating in the campaign use the dedicated logo. The calendar of events is updated on the Agenda of the Cultural Observatory of the Canton of Ticino. For schools, the ‘Culture on the move at school’ proposal is activated.

‘Culture in movement’ is part of the joint DECS-DFE program called ‘Economy and culture’ which includes the expansion of cultural offers within Ticino Ticket and the Study on the economic impact of culture in Ticino which is commissioned by the Departments from Bak Economics .

The study was carried out with the support of an accompanying group composed of DECS and DFE representatives, the Italian-speaking Swiss Radio and Television (RSI), the Ticino Tourist Agency (ATT), the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, crafts and services of the Canton of Ticino (Cc-Ti) and of the Locarno Festival. The first phase of the project, survey and data collection, ended just a few weeks before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Given the unfavourable general framework resulting from the restrictive measures necessary to contain Coronavirus infections, it is clear that the study in question cannot represent the current emergency, let alone meet the needs of current events. It is for these reasons that the project promoters believe it is necessary to open the discussion (starting from the study results) at a more appropriate time, that is within the new normality.

Additional incentives will be provided to cultural operators during the ‘Culture on the move 2’ promotional campaign in 2021.

The list of participants in ‘Culture in movement’

AMET Association of Ticino Ethnographic Museums, Curio

State Archives of the Canton of Ticino, Bellinzona

Cantonal Library, Lugano

Center for dialectology and ethnography, Bellinzona

Conservatory of Italian Switzerland, Lugano

FAI Swiss, Lugano

Phonotheque Swiss National

Museum , Lugano m.ax Museum, Chiasso

MASI, Lugano

Cantonal Natural History

Museum , Lugano Casa Rusca

Museum , Locarno Villa dei Cedri

Museum , Bellinzona Vincenzo Vela Museum, Ligornetto

Giovanni Züst Cantonal Art Gallery, Rancate

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata