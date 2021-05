«Why have you mentioned that name and withheld the other?» The matter of names in crime and judicial articles poses many questions, and not only to readers, who often wonder why in some cases they are mentioned and in others not.The question is also debated by journalists, who all too often find themselves in a tangle of codes that do not allow for an explicit and linear interpretation. Questions such as - Is he a public figure? Was he known? Do we have the consent of relatives? Or: What evidence is there? Has a criminal case been opened? - return frequently to the editorial offices of newspapers.

Yet, the Ticino Association of Journalists (ATG) has also addressed the issue, presenting the results of a study drawn up yesterday in collaboration with the Institute of Media and Journalism and the Journalism Observatory of USI. «The time has come to open a debate, to raise public awareness, and in particular, the world of policy on certain paradoxes or wrongdoings that the legal framework imposes and creates,« began President Roberto Porta.

Case in point. In April 2019, a young British girl was killed in a hotel in Locarno. The story is picked up by British newspapers and websites, as well as social media. Beyond our national borders the name of the young woman, as well as some of her photographs, are published without hesitation. Within Switzerland? Nothing. The law prevents it. Is this good?

The disparity, according to ATG, shows itself most clearly in the comparison with social media. «A parallel world where everything ends up inside,« commented the deputy director of the Region Andrea Manna, speaking yesterday with the head of the judicial chronicle of Corriere del Ticino John Robbiani. «For 10 years we have had to live with a straightjacket, with a hyper-regulatory Code of Criminal Procedure that has made the provisions on judicial and crime reporting more restrictive».

The main bone of contention is Article 74 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, paragraph 4 of which prevents the disclosure of the names of persons involved in news events. « When a victim is involved, the authorities and private individuals may (...) disclose his or her identity only if (...) his/her family members consent to it.» A law that leads to paradoxical situations, with daily newspapers that speak of incidents with victims without mentioning their names, but then, «even in the same edition they appear among funeral announcements», said Robbiani.

«We are faced with an entanglement due to a series of various omissions,« added journalist and media ethics scholar Enrico Morresi, who provided a historical overview of the genesis of Article 74 that came into force with the unification of the Code of Criminal Procedure in 2011. « This Swiss situation is unique. No other country imposes such strict limits on the work of journalists.» Not only this. The article would be the result of a summary work, according to Morresi. «At the very least, a distinction should have been made between crime victims and accident victims. In this last case, why not mention the name?»

In truth, the issue is even more complex. Beyond the troublesome geographic and social competition - in which everything is rumored - the issue becomes more complicated with the names of offenders. «The issue is that we have a contradictory legislation,« explained Robbiani. «The articles of law are not missing. We have the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Penal Code, the Civil Code, the Constitution, as well as the Press Council, according to which-for example-judicial reportage must be done anonymously until the moment of the sentence. But of which sentence do we speak? Of first, second or third degree? In the end, the result is that journalists and newspapers decide not to name names to avoid legal action».

However, the name is not always necessary. Quite the contrary. If the world of social media shows that freedom of expression can be used to denounce corruption and negligence, this channel often lends itself to un-Swiss sensationalistic slips. The press, on the other hand, follows a different path: in spite of the sacrosanct principle of the presumption of innocence and the need to protect the victims of crime, it abides by the Declaration of the Duties of Journalists, where the conflict between the right to information and the right to protection of privacy is defined as follows: « The journalist shall respect the private life of individuals when the public interest does not require otherwise. That is the golden rule which every good legal journalist knows well, although it is not always easy to interpret. In other countries (see article below) it is enough to be under investigation to be quoted, without taking into account either the status or the public utility of the news. The final conclusion? « Every specific case must be reasoned, but up to a certain point. We need more consistency so as not to offload responsibility onto the journalist or the newspaper,« Robbiani concluded.

«Now we ask politics to do its part.»

«In Italy, the situation is radically different.» The comparative view is that of Philip Di Salvo, USI researcher and co-author of the study. «In the vast majority of cases, Italian journalists are allowed to name the people involved in news events, with very few exceptions related to victim advocacy. In the judicial field, too, the limitations are extremely limited.» In short, there is no impediment to publishing the name of a person involved in crimes. On the contrary, Di Salvo added, on the Italian side, the problem is another one and concerns the perverted use of rash lawsuits. «A juridical tool that too often is used to intimidate the journalist, considering the ease with which this lawsuit can be filed. Even if it leads nowhere it blocks the work of the journalist by raising the issue of court costs.»

More broadly, the study represents a step in the reflection that the ATG wishes to promote at the societal level. «Now it is about making contact with politics, both at the cantonal and federal level to try to loosen the grip of Article 74.4 of the Code of Criminal Procedure,« President Roberto Porta concludes. «This is a reform that would benefit the public and the openness of our society.» The goal, in short, is not to open the door to sensitivity, but to tell with greater accuracy and transparency the news facts. With respect for the victims and the private area.

