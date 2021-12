As of January, children between the ages of five and eleven will also be eligible for vaccination. The FOPH has published its recommended guidelines after Swissmedic approved the vaccine for this age group last Friday. We talked about this with Professor Alessandro Diana, a pediatrician and infectious diseases specialist at the Clinique Générale Beaulieu in Geneva.

What is the basic advice given by the Swiss health authorities for the vaccination of children?

The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health has given the green light to vaccinating children between 5 and 11 years of age with two low doses of Pfizer’s vaccine three weeks apart. « But an individual assessment of the risks and benefits on a case-by-case basis remains a priority,« comments Diana. «In formulating its recommendations, the FOPH has taken into account two considerations. Firstly, public health. Secondly, the individual health of the child. In that if any parent wants to vaccinate their child, they can do so. However, at the same time, the FOPH has also indicated some specific cases in which vaccination is strongly recommended and some in which it isn’t.»

So when is vaccination recommended strongly?

Vaccination is especially recommended for children whose health is already severely compromised because of a chronic illness. Likewise for children who live with adults who are particularly at risk. For instance, people with immunodeficiency who are unable to protect themselves through vaccination. « In this instance, vaccination is recommended to prevent transmission,« notes Diana. «Here, social welfare recommendations for the community predominate. In the first case, the individual ones relating to the health status of the child.» One dose of vaccine is sufficient for children cured of COVID who have severe health problems or are in contact with people at risk.

However, what are the recommendations for children who are not deemed vulnerable and simultaneously cured of coronavirus?

Vaccination is not recommended for these children. «For this reason,« notes Diana, «pediatricians will play a pivotal role in directing families in their choice.» Indeed, they are the ones who are familiar with the child’s pediatric record. «Given the FOPH recommendations, serologic testing therefore takes center stage,« notes Diana. «If a child has already had the disease, the question does not arise: vaccination is not recommended.»

What about for children who are not vulnerable and have never come into contact with the virus, is the vaccine still recommended?

«Here we come back to the fundamental recommendation,« Diana explains. «Anyone who wants to can immunize their children. On a negative blood test - i.e., no disease - the parent must weigh the choice and ask himself a question: do we wish to subject the child to the disease or vaccinate him/her? As a parent and pediatrician, I strongly advise the vaccine. Rather than facing a disease, which is highly invasive and whose long-term effects we still know very little about, the shot is preferable.» She continues, «We know that this virus can attack the cardiac, pulmonary and neurological systems. And although the course of the disease among children is mild, the long-term effects of the virus are not yet known. If I can prevent a disease that causes chronic problems, then I’d much prefer that choice.» Again, Diana urges then to take a serological test. «With a positive result, I would not vaccinate my child. With a negative result, however, I would vaccinate my child.»

The study for vaccine approval was conducted on a group of only 1,500 children. Isn’t this too few? And what about the side effects?

«It is true, 1,500 children is not a lot. Nevertheless, we forget that today almost 5 million children in the world have already been vaccinated and that pharmaceutical surveillance has not reported any serious side effects, such as heart failure among young males under 30 years of age.

Is this the same product that is also given to adults?

As Swissmedic clarified in the last few days, the dosage is lower than that intended for people over 12 years old: a dose contains 10 micrograms of mRNA (0.2 ml) instead of 30, and is obtained through an appropriate dilution. The vaccine for the 5- to 11-year-old age group is less concentrated and contains additional barrier minerals.

When can children in this age group start receiving the vaccine?

Children between 5 and 11 years of age can only be vaccinated with Pfizer’s vaccine in the licensed formulation approved by Swissmedic as of December 10. As usual, Pfizer will provide the vaccine shots beginning three to four weeks following approval. Therefore, Comirnaty vaccines (as Pfizer’s product is called) for children will be available in Switzerland from the beginning of January 2022.

