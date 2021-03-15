  • 1
Where can you travel as a Swiss passport holder?

TRAVEL

Below the list of countries that Swiss passport holders can enter without having to undergo quarantine, those where there is an obligation to quarantine and/or buffer) and countries where the borders are shut

Di ats e Marija Miladinovic OnTheSpot

Entry allowed:

Albania

Andorra

Costa Rica

Dominion Republic

Jamaica

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Mexico

Monaco

Montenegro

Macedonia

Palau

San Marino

Tanzania

Vatican

Entry with proof of a negative swab:

Egypt

Guinea Equatoriale (max 2 days)

The Bahamas (5 days)

Barbados

Belize

Bosnia & Herzigovina (2 days)

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso (5 days)

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dominica

Djibouti

Ecuador (10 days)

Ivory Coast (5 days)

France (except for border crossers)

Guatemala

Ghana

Guyana (14 days)

Haiti

Honduras

Italy (with self certificatation)

Jordan

Kenya (4 days)

Kyrgyzstan

Croatia (2 days)

Colombia (4 days)

Kosovo

Cuba

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Mozambique

Namibia

Nepal

Oman

Austria (individual regions are on the quarantine list)

Panama (2 days)

Paraguay

Poland (10-day quarantine when entering by bus, plane or train)

Portugal (Madeira and the Azores have privileges for vaccinated persons)

Rwanda

Russia

Sweden (2 days)

Serbia (2 days)

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Spain

Slovakia

Saint Lucia

South Africa

Turkey

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates (4 days)

Entry only with direct quarantine:

Antigua and Barbuda (plus negative test)

Ethiopia (negative test and 7 days of quarantine)

Angola (7 days and negative test)

Benin

Belarus

Bolivia

Botswana

Burundi

Chile (10 days)

Estonia

Denmark (10 days)

Germany (14 days but conditions vary by state)

Greece (negative test and 7 days)

Great Britain (10 days)

Iran

Ireland

Iceland (14 days or negative swab, not applicable to vaccinated persons)

Congo

Lesotho (14 days and negative test)

Lithuania (10 days)

Cambodia (14 days)

Lebanon (negative test and 3 days)

Holland

Niger

Nigeria (7 days, negative test)

Norway (10 days)

Romania

Sao Tome and Principé

Seychelles (10 days in hotel and corona test, no quarantine for vaccinated people)

Slovenia

Sri Lanka (plus negative test)

South Korea

Thailand (14 days for long-term tourists)

Tunisia (7 days and negative test)

Cyprus (14 days and negative test)

Entry prohibited:

In the following countries you cannot currently enter unless you hold citizenship although in urgent cases exceptions sometimes apply, depending on the circumstances.

Afghanistan

Algeria

Armenia

Argentina

Azerbaijan

Australia

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belgium

Bhutan

Brunei

China

El Salvador

Eritrea

Eswatini

Fiji

Finland

Gabon

Georgia

Grenada

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

India

Indonesia

Iraq

Israel

Japan

Cape Verde

Cameroon

Canada

Kazakhstan

Qatar

Congo

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malaysia

Malawi

Morocco

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Micronesia

Moldova

Mongolia

Myanmar

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Timor Leste

Papua New Guinea

Pakistan

Palestinian Territories

Peru

Philippines

Solomon Islands

Zambia

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Zimbabwe

South Sudan

Sudan

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Chad

Czech Republic

Tonga

Tuvalu

Turkmenistan

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Venezuela

United States of America

Hungary

Vietnam

Yemen

Central African Republic

