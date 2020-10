The Federal Council, in agreement with the cantons, has launched new protective measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. From Monday the 19th of October across Switzerland it will be mandatory to wear a mask in indoor places accessible to the public. Since July 6, the obligation to wear a mask applies across all public transport. Spontaneous gatherings of more than 15 people in public spaces will also be prohibited and for all private events with more than 15 people, a mask is mandatory. In the catering sector, consumption is only permitted whilst seated and the contact details of all participants must be recorded. As it did last March, the Federal Council is recommending remote working again.

But in which places is the mask mandatory? Are there any exceptions for children? What are the rules for private events and in public spaces? and fines? Let us clarify

Where are masks compulsory?

Shops, shopping centers, recreational and leisure facilities (museums, libraries, cinemas, theaters, concert venues, etc.), catering facilities, bars, businesses in the tertiary sector (post offices, travel agencies, etc.), the access sectors of public transport (railway stations, airports, bus and tram stops, etc.), hotels and hotel facilities, health facilities (doctors’ offices, hospitals etc.), churches and religious places visited for tourist interest or because a religious event is held there.

The mask obligation also applies in all public administration premises accessible to the public, especially in those where services are offered at the counter. However, the mask must also be worn in areas generally accessible to the public of administrative buildings where you receive by appointment (for example social services or courts).

The mask obligation also applies to indoor rooms where parliamentary sessions are held, as far as they are accessible to visitors.

Are there any exceptions for children and other people?

Children who have not yet turned 12 are exempted from the obligation of the mask, as well as people who can demonstrate that they cannot wear one for particular reasons, especially medical ones.

Public performers such as singers, artists, speakers, sportsmen can perfom and once they have finished apply the mask

Restaurants and bar guests are also exempt from the obligation if they are seated at a table and if they eat or consume drinks. However, should you leave your table or visit the bathroom a face mask must be worn. The obligation also applies when dancing or playing (billiards, darts, etc.).

Can I be fined for not wearing a mask?

Yes. Under the Epidemics Act, the violation of the mask requirement is punishable by a fine of up to 10,000 francs. Anyone who violates this obligation through negligence is also punishable by a fine of up to 5,000 francs. Criminal prosecution is the responsibility of the cantons. It is up to the competent cantonal authorities to judge the infringement (criminal offense authority or public prosecutor). A shop owner can decide if he wants to file a complaint; the police are obliged to do so if they find an alleged violation of the obligation to wear a mask.

What are the new requirements for catering facilities?

All gastronomic and recreational establishments in Switzerland must wear a mask and consumption is allowed only while seated, regardless of whether it takes place indoors or in the external spaces of the structure intended for its customers. Subject to stricter regulations of the cantonal authorities, there is also an obligation to record the contact details of one person per table or per group. These requirements apply to all catering establishments, bars, clubs, discos and dance halls and to all public establishments offering food and beverages for direct consumption, as well as to recreational facilities, such as game.

What is meant by a ‘private event’?

Events that take place by invitation within the circle of family or friends are considered private. Also included are parties in a shared apartment or other private venue, organized by invitation or via social media. Events in companies and leisure time organizations (eg scouts, other corporate activities) are not considered private; however, for them it is necessary to develop and implement a protection plan.

What rules apply to private events?

The private events involving up to 15 people can be carried out without any special requirements, while respecting the rules of social distancing and hygiene measures.

For private events in which 16 to 100 people participate a mask is mandatory. Additionally drinks must take place while seated and the contact details of the participants must be recorded. This rule applies to private premises that are not publicly accessible. If the event takes place in a structure that is normally accessible to the public (e.g. rented room in a hotel or restaurant), the measures provided for by the protection plan drawn up by the hotel or restaurant for this venue also apply. A private event with more than 100 people can now take place only in facilities accessible to the public that have a protection plan (p. Ex. Restaurants, hotels, local event). The organizer of the private event must also develop and implement a specific protection plan.

And those in the public space?

In addition to the new regulations for private events, there are also new regulations for gatherings of people in public spaces. For gatherings of up to 15 people, the recommendations of the FOPH on social distancing and use of the face mask apply if the necessary distance cannot be kept.

Spontaneous gatherings of more than 15 people in the public space are prohibited. In this way, we want to avoid in particular that private events are transferred to public space.

Political demonstrations are still authorized, but the use of a mask is prescribed.

For public events (concerts, etc.) nothing changes. However, in the premises that provide for the division into sectors, for example discos, the size of the individual sectors is reduced from 300 to 100 people to facilitate contact tracing.

Why does the Confederation recommend remote working again?

Working from home helps to reduce mobility and therefore contacts, both on the commute from home to work and in the workplace. Furthermore, thanks to teleworking, the risk of having to quarantine an entire team due to a case of COVID-19 is reduced. As it did last spring, the FOPH therefore recommends workers, if they have the opportunity, to work from home. As in spring 2020, companies are urged to follow the FOPH’s telecommuting recommendations during the COVID-19 outbreak. However, there is no obligation to telework.

