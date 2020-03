“We are facing a rapid evolution of this epidemic and we are doing everything possible to deal with this crisis. We must prepare ourselves for it to last a while,“ he said during a television press briefing organised after a visit to the Geneva University Hospitals.

When answering a question from a journalist as to whether the closure of the Geneva shipyards is within the legal reasons, Berset replied very pragmatically. “We must do everything to ensure social distance, even on construction sites. If this is not possible in some construction sites, they must close”, adding that a total ban on all company activities cannot be enacted: “there are companies that manufacture respirators and machinery that are essential for healthcare workers and they cannot close”.

Similarities across Geneva and Ticino

“We need to thank the health workers and stress the willingness of the authorities and the population to act against coronavirus. This gives us a lot of courage and confidence to face what lies ahead, “added the Minister of Health.

“The situation is not an easy one , however what I saw today shows that everything is being done to mitigate the spread of the virus and its victims,“ shared the Minister of Health, specifying that “we must prepare ourselves for the crisis to last for a while longer and protect the most vulnerable population “. According to Berset, families must continue to live – just much more slowly.

Geneva State Councillor Mauro Poggia thanked Berset for his visit to the University hospitals and for the will of the Confederation to be able to listen to the requests of the cantons. “Sometimes we have to make strong decisions and adapt them at the cantonal level,“ added Poggia. “All the cantons are not yet suffering the dramatic consequences of the virus in the same way. Geneva is not yet confronted with the dramatic situation that Ticino is experiencing, but even in the canton lying on Lake Geneva the situation is difficult” Poggia admitted.

There are also similarities with the Italian-speaking canton, because “Geneva is also a frontier canton and is surrounded by France,“ explained Poggia. “We too have had to facilitate the transit of border health workers and react to the worsening crisis in recent days.”

Alain Berset is Minister of Health. He has also served as President of the Swiss Confederation. Mauro Poggia is State Councillor of the Canton of Geneva since 2013.

