Prices are rising on all fronts. Gasoline, gas, electricity, and before that, raw materials and transportation. The prevailing narrative from central banks is that this is a temporary phenomenon linked to the aftermath of the pandemic on production systems. But the real economy is beginning to worry and is taking action in the face of the very real risk that higher costs will quickly be reflected in a more costly shopping trolley.

Like Esselunga, a supermarket giant that controls almost 10% of the market in Italy, has done. «The cost of living goes up? We lower prices,« is the slogan of a massive advertising campaign that was launched last Thursday, precisely in the run-up to the Christmas season. In the small print it reads: «At a time like this, when tension over the cost of raw materials, energy and transport is having a negative effect on prices, we’re taking a stand to ensure that the cost of living doesn’t affect your everyday spending. That’s why we are committed to going against the trend by lowering our prices.» The list includes 1,500 products that have been reduced by 6%.

And elsewhere what is happening? In Germany, consumer associations are raising the alarm regarding price increases that are already evident on the shelves, while Bloomberg has corrected inflation expectations in the Eurozone: 2.4% in 2021 and especially 2.2% in 2022, instead of the 1.4% previously expected. In the United States consumer inflation rose by 6.2% in October, to the highest level since 1990: a challenge for Joe Biden, who will also be facing mid-term elections in 2022.

Similar initiatives have yet to be seen in Switzerland. A short time ago Migros confirmed that there have been no particular price increases in the food sector, other than those due to the weather. Coop, meanwhile, tells us: «We are currently seeing price pressure from various suppliers due to rising raw material and transport costs. We are analysing every request in detail». And: «As far as raw materials are concerned, due to the poor harvest, an increase in the price of durum wheat semolina, among other things, is to be expected. At this time it is not yet possible to assess with certainty in which areas price changes will occur. As always, we will report any increases transparently on Cooperation».

Consumers and distributors

This view is confirmed by both consumers and distributors. «Consumers have not shown any signs of concern, in fact they usually only react when there are actual increases», explains Laura Regazzoni Meli, Secretary General of ACSI (Consumers’ Association of Southern Switzerland). Even for Enzo Lucibello, president of the association of large distributors in Ticino (DISTI), there is no cause for alarm. «In Ticino there is always a careful eye on the market. Right now there are specific price increases given by supply and demand, such as chocolate and gasoline. There is also a crisis on the Swiss potato, so it’ s likely to increase in price. There may also be some increases in the non-food sector for products from China.» However, he adds, «we usually do long-term contracts to fix both delivered quantities and prices. So until the end of December we are calm, there are no signs of a generalised increase in prices. After that we will see: this crisis, compared to 2008, is structural and a bit more serious, because it affects many raw materials. For now, no one knows when the price increase will arrive and when it will end». But then Esselunga? «For me it’s a publicity stunt, it’s not clear what these reductions are made on: lowering supply costs, margins, skimping on quality? We regularly do these operations with the base lines of the different chains».

Short- or long-lived inflation?

The fact is that Esselunga’s new advertisement implicitly communicates that the cost of living is set to stay for a long time.

«Gas prices - explains economist at T.Rowe Price Tomasz Wieladek - are rising much faster in the Eurozone than in the US (+500% in one year). As food production is energy intensive, it is likely that food prices will rise, despite the fact that in many EU countries energy price hikes cannot be passed on automatically to consumers by law. The risk of sustained high inflation is higher than in the last two decades». Just yesterday, the ECB also admitted that the phase of rising inflation for the Euro countries could last longer than expected. The central bank continues to expect supply problems to ease during 2022. «But the decline will last longer than initially thought» President Chistine Lagarde said, especially if energy prices continue to rise and supply problems persist.

