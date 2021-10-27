With the third dose comes an additional year-long COVID certificate

The COVID certification is to be extended by a year with the third dose of vaccine. This was announced by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) in today’s report to Keystone-ATS.

The certificate is valid for 12 months following the second vaccine. The same will also apply to those who undergo the additional booster dose, which will extend the validity of the health pass by one year, said a FOPH spokesperson.

The FOPH has now finally clarified the situation after conflicting information was provided yesterday, on the day Swissmedic approved the third dose for people at risk or with weakened immune systems.

During an afternoon media briefing by Federal officials on the situation, Patrick Mathys, head of Crisis Management and International Cooperation at the FOPH, declared that the validity of the document would not be extended. This claim was later denied and rectified in the evening by the President of the Federal Commission for Vaccinations (FCAI), Christoph Berger.

However, Berger, who was interviewed in the program «10vor10» by the Swiss German television SRF, pointed out that the purpose of the so-called booster is not to extend the certificate. «We want to provide the booster to people who are no longer protected to the fullest extent,« highlighted the CFV number one.

