A 45 year old Italian living in the Lugano area was arrested yesterday on suspicion of having taken part in cocaine trafficking. The information was released by the Public Ministry, the Cantonal Police and the Police of the City of Lugano in a joint note. The woman allegedly passed off a few hundred grams of the drug in the period between January 2019 and September of this year. The offenses against her are aggravated infringement and contravention of the federal law on drugs. The investigation is coordinated by the chief public prosecutor Arturo Garzoni.