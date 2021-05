A woman has been injured today shortly after 10 am near the «pozzo di Tegna». The Cantonal Police announces this, explaining that, on the base of a first reconstruction, the 30 year old Swiss living in Locarno dropped for several metres from a plant on which she was climbing. Because of causes that will be investigated, the lady lost her balance and fell, injuring her back. On site, besides the officers of the Cantonal Police, the rescuers of the Locarnese and Valli Ambulance Service (SALVA) and REGA were present and after having provided first aid to the 30-year-old woman, she was transported by helicopter to the hospital. Based on an initial medical assessment, the injuries sustained by the woman are considered serious.