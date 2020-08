The cantonal police report that a body was found yesterday shortly before 19:00 in the area of ​​via alla Riva in Minusio, the disappearance of a woman who had not returned to her holiday home was reported in Lake Maggiore during a swim. The searches started immediately by agents of the cantonal police and the Ascona Rescue Company. The body of the 65-year-old Swiss citizen domiciled in the canton of Lucerne was found today at about 9.45 am about 8 meters from the shore and about 9 meters deep