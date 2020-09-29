Woman jailed for starting fires

Between February 2016 and April of this year, the woman started fires 6 times (and attempted to start a seventh) in the Sonvico and Lodano woods in Vallemaggia. The execution was always the same: she would drive with her car to the wooded area - choose a secluded place - collect leaves and dead branches then set it on fire with a lighter.

She then abandoned the area letting the fire take its course. On four occasions, firemens were called to the scenes to extinguish the fire - fortunately there was no criminal damage to the public or nearby houses. On one occasion the woman targeted a neighbour’s garden, where she set fire to a palm tree. An episode defined by the judge as ‘particularly worrying’

She has suffered with alcoholism for more than thirty years including eight hospitalisations and treatments with both drugs to detoxify alcohol and antidepressants. The lockdown prevented her from working and whilst in full lockdown the the woman was arrested (after she had started yet another fire) following the report of a neighbour who had noticed her demeanour as strange. After the arrest, the 55-year-old confessed everything. ‘If the police had not intervened I do not know what would have stopped her’ said Judge Ermani, then asking the reasons for the woman’s action which were clearly illustrated in the psychiatric report. ‘ I just didn’t feel understood’

According to the accusation, supported by the public prosecutor Pamela Pedretti, ‘the consumption of alcohol had been repeatedly minimised by the accused’ however, during the interrogation, declared that she ‘becomes another person’ when she drinks.

The hope was that she understood that she needed help. A sentence of 3 & a half years in prison and inpatient treatment.

The defense, supported by the lawyer Gabrielle Maddalena, proposed a sentence of no more than 18 months entirely suspended in favour of treatment. ‘Because a penalty - he said - cannot have the effect of a therapy’ her crimes are all related to her mental disorders and for this reason the accused needs to be helped’ Judge Ermani, who had the last word, opted for a suspended 4-year sentence in favour of inpatient treatment to treat not only alcohol abuse but also the mental disorder that she is afflicted with. ‘Looking only at the crimes - he said - we should add a more severe penalty because starting fires is a serious crime.

However, let’s take into account a diminished imputability (due to the disturbances), The collaboration in the investigation phase and the fact that she seems to have understood the gravity of her acts and has shown that she will try to cure herself. The treatment, the President of the Court finally warned, ‘will not be an easy path’.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata