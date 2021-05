The State secretariat for Migration (SEM) was not entitled to cancel the facilitated naturalization of a person who concealed a long extramarital affair from the authorities. This was established by the Federal Supreme Court (FSC) in the case of a 38-year-old woman from North Macedonia.

The Supreme Court had to determine whether a marriage can be considered stable and lasting even if the wife has had a parallel relationship with another man for years. And further, whether the naturalization applicant should have disclosed her second relationship to authorities. By a majority of three federal judges against two, the Lausanne-based high court has now upheld the woman’s appeal.

The SEM had ruled that the facilitated naturalization of the 38-year-old woman was null and void in November 2018, after authorities learned from the woman’s lover about the relationship that lasted from 2007 to 2014, and then ended in the meantime.

In the naturalization procedure, the Nordmacedonian woman had indicated that she lived with her husband, had a genuine and stable relationship with him, and had no intention of separating. The FSC did not see any reason for a nullity declaration as all the requirements for facilitated naturalization had been met.

