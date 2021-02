«In a year in which 50 years of the right to vote and the eligibility of women at federal level are celebrated, talking about gender balance in politics has a particular meaning», underlines the Federation in a statement. «It is a long-denied right, but also the full fulfillment of democracy, an effective government of the people where all parts of the population are represented. Fifty years later, the issue of women and politics is still at the center of the debate, because there is talk of female under-representation in elected bodies, even in municipal ones. One figure stands out: only 12 of 111 Ticino municipalities are administered by women».

«A common goal» is the slogan of the FAFTPlus (Federation of Ticino women’s associations) non-partisan campaign for a gender balance in politics. Already present in the last cantonal and federal elections, it has been proposed again for the municipal elections on April 18 and wants to underline the importance of the vote given to a candidate for a greater presence of women in the municipalities

«For the health of democracy, but also for a more equitable, inclusive and efficient society, we believe in sharing political action between men and women.

«With innovative solutions we are set only from an articulated confrontation rich in ideas, which perhaps had not been thought of before, and more effective choices are made in favor of all citizens. We are in great need of this good functioning of the decision-making process, of this more efficient policy, in this moment of pandemic crisis to respond to the needs of the population and to get the country moving again».

The «A common goal» campaign for the 2021 Municipalities will be virtual. More information, reports FAFTPlus, can be found on the website of «Io voto donna!» or on the Facebook and Instagram page .

