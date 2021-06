On the 30th anniversary of the historic women’s strike, today numerous actions will be staged throughout many Swiss cities to demand wage increases, to fight against the reform of the OASI and to appeal for better protection against gender-based and sexist violence.

The largest rallies are set to take place at 6 p.m. in Switzerland’s major cities. Other important moments of the day are scheduled at 3.19 pm: this is when, on the basis of statistics concerning the wage gap, woman cease to be compensated in comparison with men. Many actions will take place at this precise hour: in Lausanne, for example, women workers will take the stand on the new square called «du 14-juin».

«This symbolic hour has passed from 15:24 last year to 15:19. The salary disparity has consequently increased, in particular due to the coronavirus crisis, which has had a greater impact on women’s work,« Tamara Knezevic, Women’s Strike activist and trade union secretary at Unia Vaud, explained to Keystone-ATS.

The 14th of June is a crucial date for the equality of women and men in Switzerland. In 1981, the people approved the constitutional article. In 1991, ten years later, half a million women in Switzerland crossed their arms, led by trade unions under the motto «If women want, everything stops». Two years ago on June 14, women returned to the streets in many Swiss cities to demand their rights. The main actions were held and Zurich, Bern, Basel, Lausanne and Bellinzona.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata