Work, the outlook remains negative

The City takes a look at the impact from the coronavirus emergency and the effect on municipal accounts - According to the latest calculations, 50 million may be missing in 2020 - ‘Investment capacity will have to be reduced’
At the close of the negotiations, the Cupertino house recorded a market value of 1,840 billion dollars, against 1,760 billion of the oil giant Saudi Aramco who had remained at the top of the podium since his debut on the market last year.
Federal Councilor Alain Berset spoke to Corriere del Ticino about the management of the pandemic: ‘For me, the normality is that of last December, this is another normality’ His role in the Federal Council positioned him at the forefront for months, dictating measures to resist coronavirus. Today he admits that the virus itself has always dictated the rhythms. Saturday he was in Ticino to celebrate the National Day. We approached him for this all-round interview.
Following the recent Schindler case Fabio Regazzi, president of the Ticino Industries Association and national councillor shares how he views the situation for businesses during this incredibly difficult period - our canton has more difficulties than the rest of Switzerland