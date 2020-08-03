  • 1
Work, the outlook remains negative

SWITZERLAND

The report is released by the employment indicator calculated by the Economic Research Center of the Polytechnic University of Zurich (KOF) - There has been no improvement in industry as well as in the hotel and restaurant sector and a further cut in jobs are to be expected

Di ats OnTheSpot

The short-term outlook for the Swiss labour market remains bleak: the employment indicator calculated by the Economic Research Center of the Zurich Polytechnic University (KOF), which in the third quarter recovered slightly from the historical collapse suffered previously, indicates this but it remains clearly negative. In the industry as well as in the hotel and restaurant sector there have been no improvements and a further cut in jobs are to be expected.

The indicator stood at -12.9 points in July, from -20.6 points (revised figure from -19.9) observed in April, when it suffered the strongest collapse in its almost thirty-year history, recalls the KOF in today’s release. According to Zurich specialists, despite the increase recorded over the three months, however, it is still not absolutely necessary to declare the alarm ceased, because the figure is still moving at very low levels: in the last 15 years only three quarters have presented lower values .

In concrete terms, the indicator is based on the responses of around 4,500 companies who have been asked for information on their employment plans and expectations for the next three months. Currently there are many more companies that evaluate their staff as too large - and therefore expect cuts - compared to companies that, on the contrary, have given positive assessments.

The results of the survey suggest that the coronavirus crisis will continue to have a clearly negative impact on the labour market in the coming months’, summarised the experts of the KOF, an institution active since 1938. However, the differences at the sector level are very marked . In some branches that suffered particularly from the direct consequences of the suspension of the activity ordered by the authority, the short-term prospects improved with the end of the confinement. Employment indicators in construction, retail and other service sectors have increased significantly. However, even in these areas they remain negative.

Bad news comes on the tourism front: the data on the use of the hotel and restaurant sector also remained at -40 in the third quarter, practically at the same level as three months ago. Before 2020 it had never been verified that the value was less than -30 points.

The employment outlook in the manufacturing sector has also not improved: the sector indicator has even slightly decreased. Nonetheless, the figure is currently still significantly higher than in the worst quarters of the 2009 economic and financial crisis, underlines the KOF.

The outlook for wholesale is also very bleak, which is probably due in part to the fact that the companies in this branch supply the companies in the two sectors mentioned above.

