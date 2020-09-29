Work uncertainty is growing amongst the over 50s

SPORTS COMMENTS

There were no surprises. Fortunately, it comes to say. The canton has accepted the safety protocols presented by the Ticino sports clubs that can accommodate more than a thousand spectators. Lugano of football and hockey, as well as Ambrì Piotta, breathe another sigh of relief. One at a time, in small steps, after what followed the Federal Council’s decision to allow access to stadiums and tracks for more than 1,000 people starting from 1 October. Yes, these are small but important steps towards what has now been called the new normal of professional sport.