  • 1
Corriere3
27 settembre
Coronavirus
Magistratura
Permessi
Vacanze in Ticino
Home
Trending Topics
27 settembre
Coronavirus
Magistratura
Permessi
Vacanze in Ticino
×
×
Cerca su CdT

Work uncertainty is growing amongst the over 50s

The coronavirus epidemic has had a major impact on the labour market and uncertainty among the over-50s is growing.

Work uncertainty is growing amongst the over 50s

Work uncertainty is growing amongst the over 50s

Di ats OnTheSpot

The infomation emerged from a study taken from a category of workers that are finding it increasingly difficult to remain integrated in the work markets

Retaining jobs for this category is very important, as there is a chronic shortage across the Swiss market, according to a study published today.

‘We feel the growing uncertainty among middle managers and executives over 50 years on a daily basis’, industry specialist Rundstedt and publication HR Today posted - after surveying 791 companies and 1053 senior executives in various industries’.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
    Image

    Fear of Islam in Neuchâtel? Moreno Bernasconi’s comments

    TWENTY-SIX CANTONS

    A couple of weeks ago, the Grand Council of the Canton of Neuchâtel accepted the Law on the recognition of religious communities, a law provided for by the cantonal constitution voted by the neocastellans in 2002. It will allow new religious communities - especially Islamic ones - to be recognized public utility and consequently to obtain the support of the canton and the tax exemption.

  • 2
    Image

    Bilateral and economic opening: the right course - The editorial by Lino Terlizzi

    COMMENTS

    The combination of political sovereignty and economic openness received significant confirmation in Switzerland with the vote that rejected the initiative against free movement by a large majority. It was an act of wisdom, even from an economic point of view. Switzerland remains fully sovereign on the political side and at the same time open on the economic side. It is a formula that has an original and pragmatic balance in the Swiss latitudes, which gives many more advantages than disadvantages.

  • 3
    Image

    Relive the emotions between sports and finances - Flavio Viglezio comments

    SPORTS COMMENTS

    There were no surprises. Fortunately, it comes to say. The canton has accepted the safety protocols presented by the Ticino sports clubs that can accommodate more than a thousand spectators. Lugano of football and hockey, as well as Ambrì Piotta, breathe another sigh of relief. One at a time, in small steps, after what followed the Federal Council’s decision to allow access to stadiums and tracks for more than 1,000 people starting from 1 October. Yes, these are small but important steps towards what has now been called the new normal of professional sport.

  • 4
    Image

    The vaccine rush and false illusions - The editorial by Paride Pelli

    COMMENTS

    Tests to produce a vaccine that can stem the sneaky scourge of COVID-19 are in full swing, day and night, at all latitudes. This spasmodic scientific research, in recent weeks, has often been intertwined with geopolitical tactics, with some world powers that, in turn, have announced that they are now one step away from the magic formula or even have found it, only to take a step back. and return to work closely with pharmaceutical laboratories in the hope of being the first to cross the finish line.

  • 5
    Image

    A narrow outcome on the discussions of fighter planes: Giovanni Galli’s comments

    JOURNALIST COMMENTS

    An unexpected result came out of the polls on the fighter planes. No one expected such a narrow outcome: nor those in favor, comforted by the repeated polls that gave them a good margin of safety; nor the referendums themselves, who for opposite reasons did not think they would be able to undermine the renewal of the military fleet with a percentage deviation from the telephone area code

  • 1
  • 1