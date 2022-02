A worker who was struck by an object on a construction site on the lakefront of Bissone this afternoon suffered serious injuries to his upper limbs. The rescuers of the Green Cross of Lugano intervened and gave him first aid before transporting him to the emergency room of the Ospedale Civico of Lugano. It is believed that his life is not in danger. The Cantonal Police were also on the scene to carry out the necessary investigations.