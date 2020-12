The global evolution of the coronavirus emergency: cases are over 74.37 million, deaths more than 1.65 million, 48 million healed

Friday 18 December

(Updated at 09.32) There are over 74.9 million COVID-19 infections officially registered in the world, according to data from the American University Johns Hopkins. Total deaths are more than 1.66 million, while the healed exceed 48 million.

Austria towards the third total lockdown to curb the pandemic and is moving towards the third total lockdown, after the one in early spring and again in November. According to the Austrian press, the government will hold a videoconference with the Laender this afternoon to close the whole country from December 27 to January 10. Shops and public establishments will close and there will be a 24-hour curfew. Today there will also be talk of a new mass screening in January.

Green light from the FDA experts to the Moderna vaccine

Experts from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have given their green light to the emergency authorization of Moderna’s vaccine, with only one abstaining reports CNN. Now it’s up to the FDA itself to give its approval, as it has already done with Pfizer’s vaccine. The independent panel of 20 experts concluded that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks, paving the way for the FDA to authorize emergency use for people 18 and older. Authorization is expected for Friday. The vaccine is 94% effective in the latest clinical trial, which was attended by 30,000 volunteers, without suffering serious side effects.

Macron leaves the Elysée, in isolation at Versailles

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for coronavirus, he left the Elysée last night to continue quarantine in the official residence of the heads of state in Versailles, «La Lanterne». The presidency underlines that Macron - who left without the First Lady Brigitte - «will be able to isolate himself and continue to work». According to the Elysée, Macron - who must remain in solitary confinement for at least 7 days - has a cough and complains of severe fatigue and some fever.

Free vaccine in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands

New Zealand will begin offering the COVID vaccine free of charge for half of next year to the entire population of 5 million and to Pacific island nations, including the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu. This was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, specifying that the distribution will count on two new agreements signed with the pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Novavax. The agreements ensure access to 7.6 million doses from AstraZeneca, enough for 3.8 million people, and 10.72 million doses from Novavax, enough for 5.36 million people. Both vaccines require two doses. However, delivery dates are not guaranteed given the strong global demand for vaccinations. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has purchased nine large freezers at minus 80 degrees, which will be able to keep more than 1,

Coca Cola cuts 2,200 seats, 1200 in the US

Coca Cola intends to cut 2,200 jobs, including 1,200 in the US, due to the decline in sales during the pandemic. In the United States, where there were about 10,400 employees at the end of last year, the reduction represents about 12% of the workforce. In Atlanta, headquarters of the headquarters, about 500 seats will be eliminated. The cut, which includes voluntary and involuntary exits, is expected to cost the company between $ 350 million and $ 550 million.

Bolsonaro versus Pfizer’s vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro joked about Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, reiterating that he will not be vaccinated and warning the population of possible side effects. “I won’t get vaccinated and some idiot says I’m a bad example. But I already got the virus and so I have the antibodies, why should I get vaccinated? ”He said speaking at a public event in Porto Seguro, in the state of Bahia. “Pfizer was clear: we don’t take responsibility for any side effects. If you become an alligator it’s your problem, if you become a superman it’s your problem, if a woman grows a beard it will be her problem. They don’t take responsibility. And what’s worse, they tamper with people’s immune systems, ”Bolsonaro added. The country yesterday returned to record over a thousand deaths in one day from COVID, a figure that had not been exceeded since September 15. The victims in the last 24 hours have been 1,092, according to the Ministry of Health. The total toll rises to 184,827 since the start of the pandemic. There were 69,826 new infections, for a total of 7,110,434

