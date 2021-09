The Swiss have said «yes» to marriage for all. Starting January 1, 2022, same-sex couples will be able to enter into a civil marriage. A historical vote, that follows that of many other countries. The population voted with 64.10% «yes» and 35.9% «no». The participation stood at 51.92%, resulting in a high level of participation particularly in the cities, according to experts at gfs.bern.

In Canton Ticino the percentage of those voting «yes» was not quite as clear: 52.92% were in favor, with 47.95% participating. Voting «no» were Cadenazzo (50.35%), Isone (64.03%), Acquarossa (54.43%), Blenio (66.14%), Serravalle (54.24%), Airolo (60.54%), Bedretto (75.00%, 36 votes to 12), Dalpe (58. 70%), Faido (51.02%), Giornico (61.40%), Prato Leventina (51.47%), Quinto (50.92%), Brione Sopra Minusio (52.82%), Brissago (51.20%), Muralto (52. 69%), Brusino Arsizio (50.86%), Canobbio (52.72%), Cureglia (56.65%), Grancia (53.79%), Mezzovico-Vira (51.46%), Morcote (52.48%), Porza (50.92%), Collina d’Oro (52. 49%), Monteceneri (50.62%), Tresa (53.73%), Morbio Inferiore (50.07%), Riviera (50.79%), Bosco Gurin (68.18%), Linescio (57.89), Lavizzara (66.67%).

The law was approved in all cantons, including those historically conservative. For example, in Glarus it was accepted with 61.12% of the total vote, and in Nidwalden the «yes» vote reached 61.57%. Marriage for All was particularly successful in Basel-Stadt with 73.96% support. Appenzell Innerrhoden, on however, was the most « hesitant « canton, with «only» 50,82% of «yes» votes.

Children

Opponents of the text have therefore been unable to convince citizens. In their opinion, the issue is not the openness of marriage to all, but rather the issue of children. According to them the risk is to relegate the father to the role of sperm supplier. During the campaign such arguments were flatly rejected by those in favor. The happiness of a child does not depend on the sexual orientation of the parents, but on the love that is given to him. The topic was therefore whether or not to give the same rights to everyone, including homosexual couples. The public seems to have been more sensitive to the former topic. With the text’s approval, same-sex couples who have decided on a registered partnership can convert it into a marriage. The adoption of children will be possible and lesbians will be able to access the sperm bank. Anonymous sperm and egg donations, as well as so-called surrogate mothers, will remain forbidden. The new rule will also allow for easier naturalization.

A «milestone»

The pro-Marriage for All committee called the result at the polls today «an important milestone in the history of rights in Switzerland.» It is a clear signal for equality, said co-chair Maria von Känel.Von Känel, a reporter at the Keystone-ATS news agency, was pleased that the public was not misled by «false information» from opponents. The support of the associations Pro Juventute and Pro Familia was also important. In his opinion, unlike the claims of the opposition, the entitlements of children will now become even greater, as a result of legal certainty from their birth. «We are excited to see the voting figures. I myself came out in the 1980s and it wasn’t always fun,« National Councillor Michael Töngi (Greens/LU) told SRF. «One often has the impression that in politics one never advances, but things have changed. I’m glad, but the struggles for equality continue,« he added. «The proposal is old actually, in Switzerland it always takes a while to get things done, but today’s is still a great result,« he said further. «Now we hope that for all young people coming out will become even easier,« the MP concluded.

«A black day»

Entirely different was the mood of reactions in the opposing camp. For the well-being of children it is a «black day», argued National Councillor Monika Rüegger (SVP/OW), of the committee of objectors. In her opinion, children no longer have the right to grow up with a father and a mother. Those in favor have combined marriage for all, absolutely not disputed, with sperm donation, Rüegger told the Keystone-ATS agency. But the ballot was not about love and feelings, but about the welfare of children. The committee failed to expose «the false image of the proposal,« the MP stressed. The decision today stems from the selfishness of adults and is at the expense of children’s rights, she added. Other opposition members took the result more sympathetically. Anian Liebrand, a Democrat among the campaigners, did not regret proposing the referendum. «It was essential to bring such an important topic before the people,« he told SSR microphones. All, if only to be able to really clarify: «Many, until the last day, did not realize that we were also talking about the future of some children. Those in favor were only talking about how beautiful love is, but the theme was definitely more complex»,he stressed.

