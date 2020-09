Currently, despite the ban, one third of people aged 15 or over have consumed cannabis at least once in their life. There are around 200,000 regular consumers shared Johanna Gapany (PLR / FR) on behalf of the commission. This causes a thriving black market and the quality of the products is not subject to any controls. The current situation, based on prohibition and repression, is therefore not satisfactory, argued the Friborgese.

Participation in the pilot projects will be limited to cannabis users who are at least 18 years old. Participants should be closely monitored and their health monitored constantly.

The UDC and a minority of the centre’s group criticised the project: cannabis consumption is more harmful to health than cigarettes, said Peter Hegglin (PPD / ZG), deploring the absence of measures to protect young people. It would be more appropriate to make school friends against the use of this drug, she argued. I cannot imagine that we are moving towards liberalisation, said Werner Salzmann (UDC / BE), admitting, however, that he does not have a solution to the problem.

This is not a liberalisation of cannabis, replied Charles Juillard (PPD / JU). ‘Let’s do some tests, then we’ll decide later the best solution, he said, recalling past examples of the controlled distribution of heroin. These experiences have not led to a liberalisation of heroin, which remains prohibited, added Federal Councilor Alain Berset.

At the origin of the whole issue there is an authorisation denied to the University of Bern to conduct a study on cannabis: on that occasion the Federal Office of Public Health had justified its ‘no’ with the lack of a legal basis.

The project includes pilot tests limited in time, for a maximum of five years, which can be extended only once for two years. Participants will only be able to purchase a limited amount (10 grams) of cannabis per month, which they cannot sell to third parties or consume in public places. Furthermore, even the law article on pilot trials will have a limited validity of ten years.

The object returns to the National for a minor divergence. The House of People has asked that only organic hemp from Switzerland be used for the experiments. For the States, the specification ‘if possible’ should be added. In fact, there is no guarantee that this product will be available in Switzerland, Gapany said.

