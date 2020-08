The financial support package for the media should be split into two parts to be dealt with in parliament in September, excluding the web sector for the moment. This was decided, albeit with a single vote difference (13 to 12), by the Telecommunications Commission of the National Council (CTT-N), at least skeptical about aid to online media, an issue that in his opinion should be further investigated.

In the intentions of the CTT-N, a first part will have to contain the strengthening of indirect support for the press in the post office law, including the request contained in a parliamentary initiative that calls for exemption from the obligation to pay the fee for simple companies, specifies a note today from the parliamentary services.

The second part contains all further amendments to the Radio and Television Law, in particular support for training and continuing education institutions and press agencies, as well as investments in information technology. The first two parts will be debated in the National Council in the autumn session.

Further details

The third part finally provides for the promotion of online media. The commission intends to deal with this issue at a later stage; for this reason it has instructed the Administration to carry out further checks. The majority of the Commission believes that the promotion of online media requires in-depth discussion, especially from the point of view of its constitutionality, while indirect support for the press has already proved its effectiveness for years and can therefore be strengthened without delay.

A minority of the CTT-N would instead prefer to tackle the whole dossier judging that support for the press should be set up taking into greater account the growing importance of digital media and that it would be wrong to postpone precisely such measures.

Morning delivery, more money

Regarding the post office law, the CTT-N - which proposes to adhere to the decisions of the Council of States which provide for an increase for the sending of newspapers and periodicals - also said it was in favour of supporting the reductions for morning delivery with a contribution annual of 40 million francs limited to ten years. In the vote on the whole, the first bill was accepted with 12 votes to 7 and 6 abstentions.

As regards to the modification of the law on radio and television, the CTT-N, like the Chamber of Cantons, requests that the participation in the rent of private radios and TVs be raised to 6-8%. Unlike the ‘senators’, however, it is nevertheless opposed to providing for a fixed division between television and radio stations. This project was accepted with 14 votes to 0 and 10 abstentions.

