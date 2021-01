Pregnant women with additional risks should be able to vaccinate themselves against the coronavirus if they wish. The Association of Swiss Gynecologists (SGGG) and the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) have agreed on this point.

«Initially, the FOPH stated that pregnant women cannot be vaccinated. Now - after careful consideration of the pros and cons - we have however agreed that they can do so in case of additional risks», said Daniel Surbek, member of the management of SGGG and head of gynecology at Inselspital in Bern. morning at Radio SRF microphones.

The caution in this specific case derives from the fact that there are almost no data on side effects. The hope is that similar information for pregnant women will be available for the spring.

