A girl was found seriously injured yesterday shortly after 1pm in a wood near Olten (SO). According to initial information from the Solothurn police, the victim was attacked with a blunt object and raped. The alleged culprit, a 37-year-old Swiss man has been arrested. The police, following a report from some passers-by, found the girl in the wooded area and the rescuers then transported her to the hospital, according to a note today. The victim is said to be a teenage girl, the police specified, contacted by the Keystone-ATS agency, but without providing further information. After starting the investigation, the agents arrested the 37 year old already last night at his home.