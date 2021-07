Ermenegildo Zegna enters the New York Stock Exchange. The fashion group, which employs over a thousand people in Ticino out of 6,000 global employees, has reached a «business combination» agreement with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition corporation (Spac) promoted by Investindustrial led by Andrea Bonomi and chaired by former UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti .

The Zegna family will retain control with a stake of approximately 62% and the merged entity will have an expected value of 3.2 billion dollars. The transaction brings in $880 million in fresh capital. «We could have remained independent for another 100 years,« company CEO Gildo Zegna explains. «But this opportunity presented itself and we decided to take it. The luxury market is very competitive, with larger groups expanding all the time. For us, this step means consolidating our leadership position while remaining united. It is a historic choice for our company, unanimously accepted by the family». For his part, Andrea Bonomi, founder of Investindustrial and chairman of the Industrial Advisory Board, said: «For over thirty years we have invested in and supported both growing and established Italian brands. We believe in the strength of Made in Italy, which has always been recognized worldwide for its quality, craftsmanship and innovation. In Zegna we have identified a group that also combines a strong family tradition and a leadership position in sustainability - one of the pillars of Investindustrial’s investment strategy. We want to support the Zegna group with a long-term commitment and significant investment to support the company’s expansion with the goal of bringing Zegna’s exceptional tradition and luxury craftsmanship to an ever-widening base of consumers around the world.»

Zegna, founded in 1910 as a textile factory in Trivero, Piedmont, Italy, primarily sells workwear through 296 of its stores in 80 countries. Like all luxury fashion manufacturers, the company suffered from the coronavirus crisis because stores were closed for months and the business travel business shut down. Last year, sales, one-third of which are generated in China, fell 23 percent to 1 billion euros, while the income statement posted a net loss of 45 million euros compared to a profit of 38 million in 2019. Already this year, however, sales are on the upswing and the group expects to return to pre-pandemic performance levels.

«We want to remain focused on men’s fashion,« Zegna continues, «particularly with the aim of shifting the emphasis from formal fabric to luxury informal, given the trends accelerated by the pandemic. We are focusing in particular on countries such as China and the United States, where we will be listing». The debut on Wall Street is expected by the end of the year. Almost 250 million dollars will be used to help Zegna invest in its menswear business. «Three years ago,« Zegna continues, «we bought the American luxury brand Thom Browne. The operation was a success but now we need new resources to support the industrial plan. So the priority goes to organic growth, with investments of an operational nature, in stores and in digitalization. Without excluding strategic operations a priori. Our verticalized production chain that goes from the wool to the finished made-to-measure garment ensure us the highest level of excellence, guarantee the group an important competitiveness and allow us to serve top brands of world luxury».

Projects that also touch Ticino. «Obviously 2020 was a difficult year to digest for the group, but in Ticino the production of bespoke suits takes the lion’s share of the business, including for Thom Browne, a brand that is highly appreciated by young people and markets such as Asia. It’s a pole certainly to be defended, with consolidation underway while waiting for a gradual recovery in outerwear, which we expect for 2022,« he concludes.

