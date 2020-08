Zurich mayor Corine Mauch calls for an extension of the obligation to wear masks, for example in public buildings or shops, given the growing number of new cases of coronavirus infections. The city is in a worrying situation.

We must act before we lose control, Mauch said in an interview with NZZ am Sonntag. The longer you wait, the more cases and the more difficult the situation becomes. Without further measures, things could get out of hand in a matter of days.

Nobody is interested in Zurich being declared a risk area, he said. And nobody wants more and more people to be quarantined, which also causes huge damage to companies.

The mask does not offer full protection, but it protects nonetheless and other cantons, such as Geneva or Basel, have extended the obligation to wear it. The pandemic is not over. “We must remain vigilant and alert. In this sense, the mask also has a symbolic meaning. It makes the presence of the virus visible’ Mauch said.

From the end of the extraordinary situation, it is up to the cantons to decide what measures to take to combat the spread of the virus. The mayor has exposed the concerns of the municipality to Silvia Steiner, president of the cantonal government. Steiner assured that the State Council has taken note of it.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata