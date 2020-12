The cantonal government of Zurich today proposed to immediately close ski resorts across Switzerland, to ease the burden on health care due to the coronavirus epidemic. The canton’s hospitals are barely able to assist additional patients for ski-slope injuries, the executive wrote.

“It is not understandable that sports and leisure facilities should be closed while skiing continues in the mountains, despite all the risks of infection and accidents,” writes the Zurich cantonal government.

The latter also proposes a ban on prostitution on a national scale; This measure is already in force in several other cantons, including neighbouring Zug.

The situation in Zurich’s hospitals has worsened and weighs heavily on health care personnel, adds the State Council. And this now also applies to the whole of Switzerland. To avoid a collapse of the health system, swift action is therefore required. The Zurich executive assumes that the Federal Council will take further measures on Friday to combat COVID-19 and that they will quickly enter into force.

